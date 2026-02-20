World leaders gather in US for Trump’s first Board of Peace meeting

Washington: President Donald Trump will gather Thursday with representatives from more than two dozen countries that have joined his Board of Peace — and several that have opted not to — for an inaugural meeting that will focus on reconstruction and building an international stabilisation force for a war-battered Gaza, where a shaky ceasefire deal persists.

Trump announced ahead of the meeting that board members have pledged $5 billion for reconstruction, a fraction of the estimated $70 billion needed to rebuild the Palestinian territory decimated after two years of war. Members are expected to unveil commitments of thousands of personnel to international stabilization and police forces for the territory.

“We have the greatest leaders in the world joining the Board of Peace,” Trump told reporters earlier this week.

“I think it has the chance to be the most consequential board ever assembled of any kind.”

The board was initiated as part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza. But since the

October ceasefire, Trump’s vision for the board has morphed and he wants it to have an even more ambitious remit — one that will not only

complete the Herculean task of bringing lasting peace between Israel and Hamas but will also help resolve conflicts around the globe.

But ahead of the board’s first gathering, the Gaza ceasefire deal remains fragile and Trump’s expanded vision for it has triggered fears the US president is looking to create a rival to the United Nations.