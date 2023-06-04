World leaders extend support to India, condole loss of lives

London/Moscow: World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, expressed their condolences to the families and the Government of India on Saturday over one of the country’s worst train accidents that killed at least 288 people.

The accident, involving three trains, is one of the worst in the country and took place in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday night. The accident also injured 803 people.

Russian President Putin expressed his condolences in a telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UK Prime Minister Sunak extended his heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly in the rescue operations.

Chinese President Xi sent separate condolence messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi over the train accident, the state-

run Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the train accident.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also sent a condolence message to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said at this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, who is on a four-day visit to India, tweeted, “I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

“Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured,” Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he is “deeply saddened” to learn about the train accident in Odisha. He wished for a speedy recovery for all those affected in the accident.

Bhutan’s Prime Minster Lotay Tshering tweeted, “Sending prayers to @narendramodi and the people of India as we hear developments of the tragic train crash in Odisha. May the loved ones find strength, as they come to terms with the loss and horror. We share your pain and pray for quick

healing.”