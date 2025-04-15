World joins hands to erase suffering from war-ravaged Sudan

London: Diplomats and aid officials from around the world are meeting Tuesday in London to try to ease the suffering from the 2-year-old war in Sudan, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 14 million and pushed large parts of the country into famine.

The one-day conference, hosted by Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and the African Union, has modest ambitions. It is not an attempt to negotiate peace, but an effort to relieve what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Attendees include officials from Western nations, international institutions and neighbouring countries – but no one from Sudan. Neither the Sudanese military nor the rival paramilitary it is fighting has been invited. “The brutal war in Sudan has devastated the lives of millions – and yet much of the world continues to look away,” said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who visited Chad’s border with Sudan in January. “We need to act now to stop the crisis from becoming an all-out catastrophe, ensuring aid gets to those who need it the most.”

Sudan plunged into war on April 15, 2023 after simmering tensions between the Sudanese military and a paramilitary organisation known as the Rapid Support Forces. Fighting broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread across the country, killing at least 20,000 people – though the number is likely far higher. More than 300 civilians were killed in a burst of intense fighting in Darfur on Friday and Saturday, according to the UN.

The war has driven parts of the country into famine and pushed more than 14 million people

from their homes.