‘World can’t wait until US polls to take action to repel Putin’

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the world must not wait for November to drive back Russia’s offensive against his country.

Zelenskyy made the remarks while attending this week’s summit of NATO leaders in Washington.

He said the world was waiting to see what would happen in November, when voters are expected to decide between incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican opponent Donald Trump. But he said there needed to be action before then to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has proven to be an adept navigator of international relations in defence of his war-ravaged country, publicly cajoling and sometimes loudly complaining to get the military assistance it needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

But, as he attends the NATO summit, his most coveted prize -- membership in the military alliance -- remains elusive. The European and North American countries making up NATO are in no hurry to admit Ukraine, especially while it is engaged in active hostilities with Russia that could drag them into a broader war.

Zelenskyy, who was feted as a champion of democracy in Washington in the aftermath of Russia’s 2022 invasion but was forced to plead his case for aid to US lawmakers just last year, will find himself once again in the American capital as bridesmaid.

At the NATO summit, he’ll be trying to navigate a tumultuous American political landscape as President Joe Biden tries to show his strength on the world stage and ability to keep leading the alliance’s most important member following a shaky debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

A NATO sceptic, Trump has criticised allies for not hitting defence-spending goals and raised concerns in Europe about continued US support for NATO and Ukraine.

His Republican supporters in Congress were responsible for a monthslong delay in US military assistance.