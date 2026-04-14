World Briefs

Serbia agrees deal to produce combat drones with Israel

belgrade: Serbia will jointly make combat drones with Israel, populist President Aleksandar Vucic was reported as saying on Tuesday, as the Balkan country seeks to boost its military and weapons production. Vucic said that “we will have the best drones in this part of the world,” according to the Tanjug news agency. He added that the drones won’t be cheap but will be highly efficient in destroying armoured vehicles, the report said. Vucic didn’t specify details of the future production, according to the report. “We don’t know how to make drones as Israel does,” he said. “I am proud of that (plan), we will do it together, it will be half-half, 50-50.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condoles Asha Bhosle’s death

singapore: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday condoled the death of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, describing it as a “profound loss” to the world of music and culture. In a post on X, Ibrahim said Bhosle united emotions, traditions and narratives through thousands of works spanning across generations. Her unique voice, brimming with soul and energy, brought to life the silver screen and dramas that have filled the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, he said. The 92-year-old singer, who ruled Bollywood music for over eight decades, died due to multi-organ failure at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.