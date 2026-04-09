World Briefs

West asia crisis: 375 arrested in UAE capital for ‘misleading’ info dubai: At least 375 people of various nationalities have been arrested in UAE’s Abu Dhabi on suspicion of sharing “misleading” information on social media related to the conflict in West Asia, police said on Wednesday. Abu Dhabi police announced that the suspects have been referred to the public prosecution to take legal action against them in accordance with applicable laws. Nationalities of the suspects have not been revealed. A statement released by the UAE’s official news agency WAM said that the force reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing security and safety in cooperation with relevant authorities across the emirate.

At least 21 people missing after boat capsizes in eastern Congo

bakavu: A boat has capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, leaving at least 21 people missing, authorities said Wednesday. The boat was on its way to the town of Makengere when it sunk on Tuesday, after a visit to a market town. Officials said that 23 people survived, and a search was ongoing for the missing. The cause of the capsizing was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were onboard or the exact number of missing. Deadly boat tragedies are common in the central African country, where late-night travels and overcrowded vessels are often blamed. Many people are abandoning the few available roads.