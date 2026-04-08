World Briefs

Iran has allowed 2 French former detainees to leave country: prez

paris: Iran has allowed two French former detainees, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to leave the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday. They had been holed up in French diplomatic premises there since their release from prison. “Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris are free and on route toward French territory, after three and a half years of detention in Iran,” Macron posted on X. The green light for them to leave Iran, long sought by France, signalled how Iran is differentiating between nations, treating some favourably and others as foes, in the context of the Iran war. Macron has distanced France from the conflict.

Pak-Afghan talks to end conflict continue under China’s mediation

beijing: China-mediated talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan to end their current military conflict continued a week after they began, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. “China has been making active mediation efforts to facilitate dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The process for talks is being implemented and advanced steadily,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here. The China-facilitated talks are the first major diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours since Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in late February to target terrorist “hideouts” in Afghanistan.