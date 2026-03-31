World Briefs

Pakistan: 9 militants killed after attack on school in NorthWest

peshawar: At least nine militants were killed in an operation by Pakistan’s security forces after an attack on a government school in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday. The militants stormed Government High School Khwaja Mir Kalay in the Aka Khel area of Bara Tehsil, Khyber district, on Monday, in an apparent attempt to seize control of the building. During the attack, the militants removed the national flag and hoisted their own flag on the school building. Security forces responded swiftly, engaging the militants in a fierce gun battle.

Senegal’s president signs harsher anti-gay penalties into law

dakar: Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has signed into law a new provision increasing the punishment for homosexuality in the largely Muslim West African nation, the latest African country to impose harsher penalties against the LGBTQ+ community. The law was passed by parliament last month with near-unanimous support. It doubles the punishment for those convicted from prison sentences of one to five years to between five and 10 years.