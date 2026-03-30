World Briefs

Schools in Pakistan’s Punjab province to reopen from Wednesday

lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab government on Monday announced the reopening of all public and private educational institutions closed in the province as part of fuel-saving measures announced following the conflict in West Asia. In view of the US and Israel having launched a massive joint attack on Iran on February 28, the Punjab government, on March 10, decided to shut all academic establishments and implemented a work-from-home policy in the government offices as fuel-saving measures. With Iran’s retaliation, the conflict has extended to the entire Gulf region.

US reopens embassy in Venezuela

washington: The United States has formally reopened its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, after the restoration of full diplomatic relations with the South American country following the Trump administration’s ouster of then-President Nicolas Maduro in early January.The State Department announced on Monday that it had resumed normal operations at the embassy in Caracas — which had been in need of significant repair, including remediation from mould — after a seven-year closure that began during President Donald Trump’s first term. A small team of US diplomats, based in neighbouring Colombia, has been working in Caracas for more than a month.