World Briefs

Brazil’s Bolsonaro leaves hospital, heads home to serve sentence

Sao Paulo: Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital in the capital on Friday to continue serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt at his residence in an upscale gated community. The Supreme Court, earlier in the week, granted him the right of house imprisonment due to failing health. The measure could be revised within 90 days. Bolsonaro left the hospital DF Star in Brasilia at around 10 a.m. local time and headed to the Jardim Botanico neighbourhood, where he lived prior to his conviction, with his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and his 15-year-old daughter, Laura.

Pro-Iranian hackers claim FBI Director Kash Patel account breach

Washington: A pro-Iranian hacking group claimed Friday to have hacked an account of FBI Director Kash Patel and has posted online what appear to be years-old photographs of him, along with a work resume and other personal documents. Many of those records appeared to be more than a decade old. “Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency’s headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims,” said a message posted Friday from the group Handala. The message was accompanied by more than a half dozen photos of Patel, including ones of him standing beside an antique sports car and another with a cigar in his mouth.