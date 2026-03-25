World Briefs

Former Brazilian leader Bolsonaro’s health improves

Brasilia: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was transferred to a regular hospital room in the capital of Brasilia as he recovers from pneumonia, one of his doctors said Monday. The news of the far-right leader’s improvement came hours after Brazil’s attorney general paved the way for him to be put in house imprisonment instead of being returned to jail. Bolsonaro, who governed between 2019 and 2022, is serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup attempt in 2023. Dr Brasil Caiado told reporters in Brasilia that there’s no established date for Bolsonaro to be discharged.

Pakistan ‘ready and honoured’ to facilitate talks between US, Iran

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict. The announcement came following media reports about backdoor efforts by Pakistan along with Egypt and Turkiye to broker peace in West Asia. “Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Sharif said in a post on X. Various media outlets were reporting about Islamabad being the possible venue of talks as the war entered its fourth week.