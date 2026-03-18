World Briefs

BLA-trained female suicide bomber arrested in Pak: Balochistan CM

karachi: An alleged female suicide bomber trained by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army has been arrested ahead of carrying out her mission, a top Pakistan leader said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti told a media conference in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, that the arrest of the young girl from Khuzdar had unmasked how the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was brainwashing young females and children to carry out terror attacks. The alleged suicide bomber female was also produced at the conference and, in a brief address, appealed to students, youth and children to avoid watching the propaganda and hate material posted by insurgent groups on social media.

Meningitis outbreak in England causing angst among students

london: A meningitis outbreak in southeast England has led to the deaths of a university student and a pupil from a nearby school, prompting public health officials to quickly roll out medical interventions. The outbreak in the county of Kent was described Wednesday as unprecedented by UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, owing to the high number of cases appearing in such a short space of time. The first case was only confirmed on Friday. The number of meningitis cases rose by a further five on Tuesday to 20. Thousands of students at the University of Kent in Canterbury are being offered antibiotics.