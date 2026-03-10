World Briefs

Pak air quality could worsen due to pollution in Iran: Authorities islamabad: Pakistan’s authorities on Monday warned that the country’s air quality could worsen due to pollution across the border in Iran in the wake of the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s oil sites. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement said the western parts of the country could be hit by the air pollution. “Due to [the] recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country,” the PMD stated in a press release.

Lebanese parl extends term by 2 years

beirut: The Lebanese parliament extended its term by two years on Monday due to the US-Israel war with Iran that has pushed the region into an escalating conflict and Israel stepping up its attacks on Lebanon following renewed strikes with the militant group Hezbollah. The Israeli military said on Monday it was targeting Hezbollah’s financial arm, al-Qard Al-Hasan, as its ground forces in Lebanon’s south launched “focused raids” against what it called the group’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has accused Israeli forces of using white phosphorus incendiary shells in strikes on residential areas in a Lebanese village, a violation of international law.