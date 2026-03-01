World Briefs

Gunman among 3 dead in shooting at nightlife venue in Austin, US

Austin: A shooting at a popular nightlife venue in downtown Austin, Texas, left three people dead, including the gunman, and at least 14 others injured early Sunday, according to US authorities. The incident occurred around 1:59 am local time at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street, a busy entertainment district frequented by students and young professionals working in the city’s technology sector. Police said a male suspect opened fire using a long rifle and a handgun. Officers from the Austin Police Department responded within a minute of the first emergency call and fatally shot the suspect.

Sri Lanka police warns crackdown on fuel hoarding

colombo: Sri Lanka police on Sunday warned the public against attempts by elements to hoard fuel in view of the current volatile situation in West Asia. The police said it had been observed that attempts are being made to stockpile fuel in panic buying even when the state fuel entity Ceylon Petroleum (CPC) had assured that sufficient stock pile is remaining and there is no need for panic buying. Large queues were noticed opposite fuel stations from Saturday night, hours after the news of the joint US-Israeli action against Iran came through. The police, in a statement, said that all police stations have been alerted to take appropriate action against individuals to collect fuel in cans and barrels.