World Briefs

NASA moves its Artemis II moon rocket off launch pad for repairs

Cape Canaveral: NASA moved its grounded Artemis moon rocket from the launch pad back to its hangar Wednesday for more repairs. The slow-motion trek at Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre was expected to take all day. The 322-foot (98-metre) Space Launch System rocket had spent a month at the pad ready for potential liftoff, but encountered a series of problems serious enough to require a return to the Vehicle Assembly Building, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometres) away. Managers ordered the rollback over the weekend. after the rocket’s helium pressurisation system malfunctioned.

Imran Khan’s party moves Pak’s top court, demands pvt hospital

Islamabad: Incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking to move him from jail to a private hospital for his eye treatment. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed the petition following a health assessment report prepared by barrister Salman Safdar at the court’s direction earlier this month. The development comes a day after Khan was taken to a government hospital at Islamabad for treating his eye ailment even as his party demanded “transparency, not secrecy” about his health updates. The 73-year-old was last month diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).