World Briefs

‘Imran Khan taken to Islamabad hospital for eye treatment’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on early Tuesday was taken from jail to a hospital here for treatment of an eye ailment and later shifted back, officials said. Khan was diagnosed last month with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) affecting his vision. He was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a second dose of anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, a doctor at the hospital said. He had received treatment earlier on January 24. “Prior to the procedure, he was examined by a board of specialists: a consultant cardiologist who also performed echocardiography and ECG (result: normal) and a consultant physician.

‘Sudanese paramilitary forces kill 28 people in an attack in Darfur’

Cairo : An attack by the Sudanese paramilitary forces on a stronghold of a Darfur tribal leader left at least 28 people dead, a doctors group said on Tuesday. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Monday rampaged through the town of Misteriha in North Darfur province, according to the Sudan Doctors Network, which tracks the country’s ongoing war.The town is a stronghold of Arab tribal leader Musa Hilal who also hails from the Rizeigat Arab tribe as the majority of the members of the paramilitary RSF. At least 39 people, including 10 women, were wounded in the attack, the medical group said.