World Briefs

Chad closes its border with Sudan

cairo: Chad said on Monday it has closed its border with Sudan “until further notice,” calling it an attempt to limit the spread of conflict into its territory after multiple crossings by fighters with the warring Sudanese factions. “It aims to prevent any risk of the conflict spreading to our soil, to protect our citizens and refugee populations, and to guarantee the stability and territorial integrity of our country,” government spokesperson Gassim Cherif Mahamat said in a statement. Chad’s decision came after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked the border town of Tine, or Tina, over the weekend. The Sudanese Armed Forces and allied groups said they repelled the attack and forced RSF fighters to flee into Chad.

Boat carrying migrants capsizes in Croatia, killing at least 1

zagreb: A boat carrying migrants overturned on the Una River in western Croatia early on Monday, killing at least one person, officials said. The accident happened near the town of Hrvatska Kostajnica on the border with Bosnia. Migrants were apparently trying to cross the river in cold weather when their boat capsized, rescuers told HRT state television. Police said a man from Bosnia, who was rescued, was suspected of people smuggling. The index portal said some seven to eight Chinese nationals were believed to be on the boat that capsized. Police did not specify their nationalities.