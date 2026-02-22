World Briefs

Curfew extended in Nepal’s Gaur municipality to prevent clashes

kathmandu: A curfew imposed in Gaur municipality in Nepal’s Madhesh province following clashes between two communities was extended indefinitely on Sunday. The District Administration Office in a notice said the prohibitory order will remain effective from 8:30 am on Sunday till the next notice, within the eastern Mudbalwa Gate, western Lalbakaiya Dam, north of Bam Canal and south of Gaur Customs Office. The clashes between the two communities were triggered by a dispute on Thursday evening, followed by escalation of tension through Friday and Saturday morning with at least eight persons injured.

Nine Pak labourers from Sindh abducted in Balochistan

karachi: Unidentified armed men have abducted nine labourers from Barkhan and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan province in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, officials said Sunday evening. In both cases, the sites belonged to private companies and the labourers belonged to the Sindh. Armed men reached a construction camp in the remote Moola area of Khuzdar and after identifying the labourers took away six of them in a double cabin vehicle on Saturday night, Muhanmad Siraj at the deputy commissioner’s office in Khuzdar said. The construction site with work going on a water canal project is about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. In another incident, armed men entered a construction site.