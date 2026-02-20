World Briefs

top us military official undertake three-day visit to sri lanka

colombo: A top US military official will undertake a three-day visit to Sri Lanka from Thursday, the US Embassy here said. The visit of Admiral Steve “Web” Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, highlights the strategic importance the US places on Sri Lanka’s role at the crossroads of global maritime routes, it said. It will be his second visit to Sri Lanka. “It underscores our shared long-term commitment to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the embassy said. “During his visit, Admiral Koehler will engage with Sri Lankan government officials and military counterparts to discuss shared values of advancing cooperation in maritime security, regional stability and to enhance collaboration and interoperability,” statement said.

‘Son of late Zimbabwe Prez detained in South Africa over shooting’

Johannesburg: A son of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was detained for questioning along with another man on Thursday over the shooting of a man at a house in Johannesburg, South Africa’s national broadcaster reported. SABC named Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe as one of the two detained and said the shooting occurred at his home. He is the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s former leader, who died in 2019, and his second wife, Grace Mugabe. SABC said Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was seen in handcuffs in the driveway.