World Briefs

Nepal: 63-point Code of Conduct ahead of elections

kathmandu: Issuing a 63-point code of conduct ahead of the March 5 polls, Nepal’s Election Commission on Sunday asked political parties and candidates to accept financial assistance above NRs 25,000 through banking transactions only. The Election Commission (EC) also said that the political parties and candidates can campaign up to March 2 only. Prominent among the more than 60 pointers in the EC’s notice regarding the Code of Conduct is that the political parties and their candidates are to accept financial assistance above Rs 25,000 only through banking transactions.

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake extends Mahashivratri greetings

colombo: SL President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, saying such observances help foster harmony and compassion in society. “With the hope that the darkness of ignorance be dispelled and the light of wisdom be kindled, the sacred festival of Maha Shivratri, devoutly observed by Hindus around the world, falls today,” the president said in a message. Calling Maha Shivratri an “auspicious occasion” on which Hindu devotees offer worship and reverence to Lord Shiva, he said it commemorates the “divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as well as the moment when Lord Shiva performs his celestial dance, the Tandava”.