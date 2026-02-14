World Briefs

Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex

orangeburg: Two people are dead and one person wounded after a shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex, the university said, prompting a nearly eight-hour lockdown that was lifted early Friday. The Thursday night shooting happened a little over four months after two shootings during homecoming celebrations on October 4. One, which happened near the same residential complex, killed a 19-year-old woman. A man was injured in the other shooting. University officials have not confirmed the identities of those who died in Thursday’s shooting or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release. The school put the campus in Orangeburg on lockdown at about 9:15 pm, when a report of the shooting came in. The lockdown was lifted about 5 am Friday, the university said.

US military completes transfer of 5,700 IS detainees from Syria to Iraq

beirut: The US military has completed the transfer of thousands of Islamic State group detainees from Syria to Iraq, where they are expected to stand trial in the future, the US Central Command said Friday. CENTCOM said that the transfer that began on January 21 saw US forces transporting more than 5,700 adult male IS suspects from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody. The prisoners were transferred to Iraq at the request of Baghdad — a move welcomed by the US-led coalition that had for years fought against IS. “We appreciate Iraq’s leadership and recognition that transferring the detainees is essential to regional security,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. Over the past three weeks, the US military escorted the detainees from 60 different nationalities from prisons Syria.