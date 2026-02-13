World Briefs

WhatsApp says Russia has tried to fully block messaging app

moscow: Russia has attempted to fully block WhatsApp in the country, the company said, the latest move in an ongoing government effort to tighten control over the internet. A WhatsApp spokesperson said late Wednesday that the Russian authorities’ action was intended to “drive users to a state-owned surveillance app,” a reference to Russia’s own state-supported MAX messaging app that’s seen by critics as a surveillance tool. “Trying to isolate over 100 million people from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia,” the WhatsApp spokesperson said. “We continue to do everything we can to keep people connected.”

Pak launches its 2nd indigenous Earth Observation Satellite

islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully launched its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre, according to the state media. Developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite is designed to significantly enhance the country’s earth observation and high-resolution imaging capabilities, reported the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan. The officials of Suparco said the satellite will provide critical data to support national development planning, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and urban expansion. It will also strengthen governance, disaster management, climate analysis, and strategic decision-making by delivering accurate and timely satellite imagery, they said. With the addition of EO-2, Pakistan has expanded its satellite fleet, ensuring improved continuity.