World Briefs

Emergency crews evacuate patients at Pennsylvania hospital

dickson city: Emergency crews battled a blaze and evacuated patients from a hospital Wednesday night in Pennsylvania as fire engulfed part of the facility, according to officials. All patients, staff and visitors were safely evacuated from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, according to a hospital spokesperson. Emergency responders continued to work at the scene early Thursday. Gov. Josh Shapiro said on the social platform X that the state’s police, emergency management agency and health department had responded to the fire. “Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” he said. “Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight.”

Storm Leonardo slams Spain and Portugal, leaving 1 dead, girl missing

madrid: A man died from rising floodwaters in Portugal, while a girl remained missing after she was swept away by a swollen river in Spain as Storm Leonardo brought more heavy rain and winds Thursday to the Iberian Peninsula. In Spain’s southern Andalusia region, close to 4,000 people evacuated their homes due to the ongoing storm, and dozens of roads remained closed due to flooding and landslides. Spain’s weather agency lifted the highest alert level in southern Spain, but added that another storm system was expected over the weekend.