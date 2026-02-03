World Briefs

Indians arrested in Canada for shooting outside home

ottawa: Three Indian nationals have been arrested by Canadian police on an anti-extortion patrol and charged after bullets were fired at a home. Harjot Singh (21), Taranveer Singh (19) and Dayajeet Singh Billing (21) face one count each of discharging a firearm, and all have been remanded in custody until Thursday, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said in a statement on Monday. The suspects were arrested by patrol officers after an early morning report of shots fired and a small fire outside a home in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood, the LakelandToday reported.

Nepal’s PMh ints at possibility of conducting elections in two phases

kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Tuesday said voting for the general elections in the mountain districts can be conducted in the second phase “if the weather doesn’t permit.” PM Karki was talking to reporters after attending the concluding ceremony of the NCC Training held at the Nepali Army’s NCC Mid-Region Training School at Kawasoti Municipality in Gandaki Province. “The government will provide all necessary support for conducting the election as per schedule. We will conduct the election in the second phase,” she said.