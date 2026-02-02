World Briefs

‘145 terrorists, 17 security personnel killed in last 40 hours in Pak’

islamabad/karachi: At least 145 terrorists and 17 security personnel have been killed in the last 40 hours in multiple counter-terrorism operations in the restive Balochistan province, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Sunday. Bugti, in a press conference in Quetta, said that the bodies of all the 145 terrorists were in the custody of the authorities and their identification process was being carried out. He said this was the highest number of terrorists killed in less than two days ever since security forces launched a war against terror in the province. Bugti said that 17 personnel of the law enforcement and security forces were killed while fighting the terrorists at different locations, including Quetta, Sibi, Gwadar, Noshki, Pasni etc.

Venezuelan activist Javier Tarazona released from prison

caracas: Venezuelan human rights activist Javier Tarazona, an ally of opposition leader María Corina Machado, was released from prison after the government promised to free political prisoners in an amnesty bill, rights organisations and family members said on Sunday. Tarazona, the director of the Venezuelan nonprofit human rights group FundaRedes, was arrested in July 2021, after reporting to authorities that he had been harassed by national intelligence officials. Two other activists of the group were also detained at the time.