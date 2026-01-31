World Briefs

Journo Don Lemon held after protest that disrupted church service

washington: Journalist Don Lemon was arrested in connection with an anti-immigration protest that disrupted a service at a Minnesota church and increased tensions between residents and the Trump administration, his lawyer said Friday. Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, where he had been covering the Grammy Awards, his attorney Abbe Lowell said. It is unclear what charge or charges Lemon is facing in the January 18 protest. The arrest came after a magistrate judge last week rejected prosecutors’ initial bid to charge the journalist. Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023, has said he has no affiliation to the organisation that went into the church and that he was there as a journalist chronicling protesters.

Denmark unveils legal reform to allow worst criminals to be deported

copenhagen: Denmark unveiled a legal reform on Friday allowing foreigners who have been sentenced to at least one year of unconditional imprisonment for serious crimes to be deported. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the measure would affect any foreign national convicted of serious offences, such as aggravated assault and rape, though she acknowledged the idea — part of a series of legal changes — could conflict with European human rights conventions. Denmark will also tighten controls on foreigners without legal residence, reopen an embassy in Syria, and strengthen cooperation with authorities.