World Briefs

Indian-origin man charged with woman’s murder in London

london: A 57-year-old Indian-origin man appeared in a UK court on Wednesday charged with the murder of a woman at a home in Ilford, east London. Dalip Chadha was arrested at the scene at Applegarth Drive in Ilford in the early hours of Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. The victim, believed to be his wife, is yet to be formally identified. “At around 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 January, officers were called to an address in Applegarth Drive. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead at the property,” the Met Police said in a statement.

Singapore to screen travellers from Nipah virus break areas

singapore: Singapore will conduct temperature screening for travellers arriving on flights from areas where Nipah virus outbreak has been reported, including India, the government said Wednesday. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is “closely monitoring the outbreak of Nipah virus infection (NiV) in West Bengal, India. This is the seventh Nipah virus outbreak in India since 2001,” said the agency in a release. This is one of six measures that will be implemented in the country as part of its initial response to the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, it said. In addition to the temperature screening, Singapore will also require medical practitioners and laboratories to notify CDA immediately of all confirmed and suspected cases of the virus.year till date.