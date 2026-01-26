World Briefs

Indonesian marines among 42 missing in West Java landslide

bandung: Nineteen members of Indonesia’s elite marine force are among 42 people missing after being swept away or buried by a deadly weekend landslide that tore through a mountainside in West Java province, officials said Monday. The marines were training in rugged terrain and heavy rainfall when Saturday’s predawn landslide swallowed their camp and some 34 houses in Pasir Langu village on the slopes of Mount Burangrang. A search operation has grown from 500 to 2,100 personnel using bare hands, water pumps, drones and excavators. Seventeen people have been confirmed dead, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said. Authorities halted search operations at nightfall because limited visibility and unstable soil posed risks to rescuers, Bramantyo said.

US: FAA says 7 killed, 1 survived jet crash in snow in Maine

washington: The Federal Aviation Administration says seven people were killed and a crew member survived with serious injuries when a private business jet crashed in a snowstorm at Maine’s Bangor International Airport. The Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed on takeoff at around 7:45 pm Sunday night as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm. The airport, about 200 miles north of Boston, shut down after the crash.