World Briefs

Indonesian rescuers find wreckage of plane in mountain region

jakarta: Indonesian rescuers on Sunday recovered wreckage from a missing plane that is believed to have crashed the previous day with 11 people on board while approaching a mountainous region on Sulawesi island during cloudy weather. Photos and videos released by the National Search and Rescue Agency on Sunday showed rescuers were trekking along a steep, narrow mountain ridgeline blanketed in thick fog to reach scattered wreckage.Indonesia relies heavily on air transport and ferries to connect its over 17,000 islands. The Southeast Asian country has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, from plane and bus crashes to ferry sinkings.

Austria: 8 skiers killed in avalanches

vienna: Three avalanches across Austria killed eight skiers, authorities said. A female skier was fatally buried by an avalanche in the Bad Hofgastein area in western Austria, at an altitude of about 2,200 metres, around 12:30 pm on Saturday, according to the Pongau mountain rescue service. Roughly 90 minutes later, an avalanche in nearby Gastein Valley, south of the city of Salzburg, swept away seven people. Four were killed, two seriously injured, and one escaped unharmed. “This tragedy painfully demonstrates how serious the current avalanche situation is,” said Gerhard Kremser, district head of the Pongau mountain rescue service, noting the “clear and repeated warnings” about avalanche risk.agencies