World Briefs

Russia expels British diplomat for suspected spying

beijing: Russia on Thursday expelled a British diplomat suspected of spying after FSB counter-intelligence established his links with UK secret services. The Federal Security Service (FSB) stated that Gareth Samuel Davies, a secretary at the British Embassy in Moscow, is working for the UK secret services. UK’s Charge d’Affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, was summoned to launch a formal protest and demand the suspected spy’s departure from Russia within two weeks. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, “Moscow will not tolerate activities of undeclared agents of British special services on Russian territory.”

Singapore Prime Minister removes Indian-origin LoP Pritam Singh

singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has removed Indian-origin Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and asked the opposition party to nominate another Member of Parliament (MP) to fill the position. In a statement on Thursday, Wong said: “Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Singh’s criminal convictions, taken together with Parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the LoP.” His decision will take into place with immediate effect, reported The Straits Times. Wong added his decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament.