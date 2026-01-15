World Briefs

Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in China for four-day visit

beijing: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Beijing on Wednesday night, beginning a four-day visit designed to repair foundering relations between the two nations as Canada looks to develop relations with countries other than the United States. It’s the first visit of a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade. Carney will meet with Premier Li Qiang, his counterpart as head of government, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China’s state media has been calling on the Canadian government to set a foreign policy path independent of the United States — what it calls “strategic autonomy.”

Indian national faces trial over wife’s murder in Canada

ottawa: Murder trial has begun in a Canadian court for an Indian national accused of stabbing his wife to death in British Columbia, a media report has said. Jagpreet Singh, 52, who is accused of killing his wife, Balwinder Kaur, stabbed her multiple times days after he arrived from India on March 9, 2024, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC News) said on Tuesday. On Monday, Singh appeared in British Columbia’s Abbotsford court house, which was told that Singh arrived in Canada on a visitor visa to visit his wife and daughter. “Six days later, Ms Kaur was dead, and Mr Singh was in police custody,” Crown prosecutor Rob Macgowan told the court, outlining the brief timeline.