World Briefs

Lebanon ex-central bank chief’s case being sent to top court

beirut: The corruption case of Lebanon’s former central bank governor, who is widely blamed for the country’s economic meltdown, has been transferred to the country’s highest court, judicial officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Riad Salameh was released on USD 14 million bail in September after a year in prison while awaiting trial in Lebanon on corruption charges, including embezzlement and illicit enrichment. The trial of Salameh, 75, and his two legal associates, Marwan Khoury and Michel Toueini, will now be heard at the Court of Cassation, according to a copy of the notice obtained by the AP. Salameh and the others will be issued arrest warrants if they don’t show up for trial at the court.

Indian student killed, two others injured in accident in Kazakhstan

london: An Indian student was killed and two others injured when a group of medical students were involved in a road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian mission said on Tuesday. The accident occurred in Oskemen, when 11 Indian students from the Semey Medical University were on their way back from an excursion trip, the Indian embassy here said on X. Mili Mohan, 25, was killed in the accident, while Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B were injured, the embassy said. Those injured are receiving medical treatment, and their condition is stable, it said.