World Briefs

Nepal’s President Paudel summons National Assembly meeting

kathmandu: Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday called the meeting of the National Assembly on the recommendation of caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki. The meeting of the National Assembly is scheduled to be held on Sunday as per Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal. The meeting of the Upper House will be held at the Federal Parliament building in Singhdurbar at 11 am, according to a statement issued by the President’s Office. The meeting is being held for the first time after the Gen Z movement overthrew the KP Oli-led government in September last year.

China pledges support for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka’s rebuilding

colombo: China on Monday reaffirmed its “fullest cooperation” in the reconstruction and recovery of cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. The assurance came during a bilateral meeting between Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who arrived here earlier in the day. According to Foreign Ministry officials, Wang made a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his way back home from a visit to South Africa. He was received by Herath, and the two held brief bilateral talks centring on the island nation’s recovery and reconstruction. In a post on X, Herath said that he was “pleased” to meet Wang during his short visit.