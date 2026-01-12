World Briefs

Pak: Newlywed couple among eight killed in gas cylinder blast

islamabad: A newlywed couple was among eight people who died in a gas cylinder explosion in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad early Sunday, officials said. The incident occurred at a house located in Sector G-7/2 where a wedding was underway. Rescue authorities said that eight people were killed and 11 injured, as rescuers pulled 19 people out of the debris. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil said that an emergency was declared to treat the victims. Islamabad Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sahibzada Yusuf told the media that at least four houses were damaged by the explosion. He also confirmed that the deceased included the bride and the groom.

Kurdish fighters evacuated from Aleppo after days of violent clashes

aleppo: A Kurdish fighters were evacuated from a contested neighbourhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, officials said early Sunday, a move that could bring an end to several days of violent clashes with government forces. State-run news agency SANA reported buses transported the last of the fighters from the Aleppo neighbourhood of Sheikh Maqsoud to northeastern Syria, which is under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.“Through international mediation to halt the attacks and violations against our people in Aleppo, we have reached an understanding leading to a ceasefire” SDF posted.