World Briefs

indian national stranded on Yemen’s island evacuated to Saudi

jeddah: An Indian national, who was stranded on an island in Yemen for the past few weeks, was evacuated to Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in the Gulf nation said on Thursday. “Indian national Ms Rakki Kishan Gopal, who was stranded on Socotra Island in Yemen for the past few weeks, was successfully evacuated on a special Yemenia flight to Jeddah on Jan 7,” the Indian Embassy in Yemen said in a post on X. She was received by officials of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and subsequently returned to India on Thursday morning, it added. The reasons for her visit to Yemen and the circumstances of her being stranded are not yet known.

Pakistan air force chief meets Saudi military leadership

islamabad: Pakistan’s air chief met Saudi Arabia’s top air force commander and discussed opportunities to expand military cooperation between the two longtime allies, the military said here on Thursday. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, this week visited the Gulf Kingdom, where he met Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Lt Gen Turki bin Bander bin Abdulaziz and Chief of the General Staff General Fayiadh bin Hameed Al-Rowaily. As per statement by the Pakistan military on Thursday, bilateral cooperation, regional security dynamics and future defence collaboration were discussed during the meetings.