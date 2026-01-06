World Briefs

Pak, Afghan agree to establish joint committee to reopen border

islamabad: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday agreed to establish a 13-member joint committee of business leaders to hold formal negotiations for the opening of the border for trade. The border has been shut since October last year after the two sides clashed over the issue of militancy emanating from Afghanistan. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the joint committee comprises six members from Pakistan and seven from Afghanistan. The Pakistani delegation will be led by Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, Adviser to the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), while the Afghan side will be headed by Mohammad Wali Amini..

GUINEA’S JUNTA LEADER CONFIRMED REZELECT AFTER FIRST VOTE SINCE COUP

conakry: The Supreme Court in Guinea on Sunday upheld the election victory of Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, cementing the junta leader’s transition to a democratically elected president four years after staging a coup in the West African nation. Doumbouya won the country’s first election since the 2021 coup after polling 86.7 per cent of the votes, according to the General Directorate of Elections. His victory, which had been predicted by analysts, was confirmed by the Supreme Court in the capital Conakry.“Today, there are neither winners nor losers. There is only one Guinea, united and indivisible.”