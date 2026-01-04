World Briefs

Gunmen raid village in northern Nigeria, killing over 30 people

MINNA: At least 30 villagers have been killed while several others were abducted by gunmen who raided a village in northern Nigeria’s Niger state, police said Sunday, the latest in a cycle of deadly violence in the conflict-hit region. The gunmen stormed the Kasuwan-Daji village in Niger state’s Borgu local government area on Saturday evening and opened fire on residents. They also razed down the local market and several houses, Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement. At least two residents put the death toll at 37 and said it could be much higher, as some people remained missing as of Sunday. Residents also said security forces are yet to arrive in the area, contradicting the police’s claim that they have deployed officers to search for those kidnapped.

a 4.3 magnitude quake hits westernregion of Nepal

KATHMANDU: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Udayapur district in eastern Nepal, officials said. There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or damage of any kind due to the quake. The earthquake struck at 10:51 pm on Saturday with its epicentre located at Bagapati in the Udayapur district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC). The tremors were also felt by people from the neighbouring districts. Earlier on Saturday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude hit the Taplejung district in eastern Nepal.