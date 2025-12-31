World Briefs

Somalia’s prez in Turkey for talks after Israel recognises Somaliland

Istanbul: Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following Israel’s announcement recognising Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia. Turkish officials said the discussions will focus on new steps to deepen cooperation between their two countries, Somalia’s ongoing fight against terrorism, efforts to strengthen national unity and regional developments. Turkey has become one of Somalia’s closest allies over the past decade, providing military training and supporting infrastructure projects. It operates a military base in Mogadishu, where Somali forces are trained, and has dispatched a seismic research vessel — escorted by naval ships — to survey Somalia’s coast for potential oil and gas reserves.

Syria imposes curfew in Latakia days after protests turn violent

Latakia: Syrian security forces imposed a curfew on Latakia city, a bastion of the country’s Alawite minority, state media reported on Tuesday, days after four people were killed in protests that spiralled into violence. Syria has been rocked by several episodes of sectarian bloodshed since longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, who hails from the Muslim Alawite community, was ousted by a rebel offensive last year and replaced by a Sunni-led government.