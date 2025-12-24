World Briefs

Pak court seeks police report on plea against actress Saba Qamar

lahore: A Pakistani court has sought a report from police over a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against actress Saba Qamar, who acted in the Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’, for wearing a police uniform. Petitioner Wasim Zawaar’s counsel told the sessions court Lahore on Tuesday that Qamar had put on the uniform of a superintendent of police (SP) and recorded a video, which amounted to a violation of the law. “Wearing a police uniform without authorisation is illegal and that the act has adversely affected the morale and image of the Punjab police,” he argued.

moscow: Three people, including two police officers, were killed in a bomb blast in Russia on Wednesday near to the spot where a high-ranking general was killed days before.The blast happened after two police officers spotted a suspicious individual near a police car on the city’s Yeletskaya Street, and when they approached the suspect to detain him, an explosive device was detonated, according to RIA Novosti agency.The two police officers died from their injuries, along with another individual who was standing nearby.The blast took place close to the location where a senior Russian general was killed.