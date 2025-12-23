World Briefs

Cyberattack disrupts France’s postal service, banking

TAIPEI: A suspected cyberattack knocked France’s national postal service and its banking arm offline on Monday, blocking and delaying package deliveries and online payments at the height of the busy Christmas season. The postal service, called La Poste, said in a statement that a distributed denial of service incident, or DDoS, “rendered its online services inaccessible.” It said the incident had no impact on customer data, but disrupted package and mail delivery. At a Paris post office decked out in holiday garlands and usually bustling this time of year, employees turned away frustrated customers lining up to send or retrieve packages, including Christmas gifts.

Over 1 million new voters added ahead of March 5 Nepal polls

kathmandu: More than one million new voters have been added to Nepal’s electoral rolls ahead of the general election scheduled for March 5 next year, the Election Commission said on Monday. A total of 1,016,754 new voters from across the country have been registered since the announcement of the fresh election, Election Commission information officer Suman Ghimire said during an interaction programme at the EC office here. The last general election, held in 2022, had a total of 18,168,000 registered voters.