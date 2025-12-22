World Briefs

Saudi Arabia quietly expands access to only alcohol store

riyadh: Saudi Arabia has quietly expanded access to its only store that sells alcohol, allowing wealthy foreign residents to buy booze in the latest step in the once ultraconservative kingdom’s experiment in liberalisation. There’s been no official announcement of the decision, but word has gotten out, and long lines of cars and people can now be seen at the discreet, unmarked store in the Diplomatic Quarter of the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The store opened in January 2024 for non-Muslim diplomats. The new rules allow non-Muslim foreigners who hold Premium Residency to buy. The residency permit goes to foreigners with specialised skills, investors and entrepreneurs.

Pakistan Navy gets second MILGEM class ship made by Turkiye

islamabad: The Pakistan Navy on Sunday received the second MILGEM class ship constructed by Turkiye under a transfer of technology agreement between the two countries. The commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar was held at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the ceremony, the Pakistani military’s media wing said in a statement. “PN MILGEM ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms. These vessels are equipped with the latest Command and Control Systems.