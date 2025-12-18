World Briefs

Louvre workers vote to extend strike at museum

paris: Employees at the Louvre Museum voted on Wednesday to extend a strike that has disrupted operations at the world’s most visited museum. Union workers were protesting chronic understaffing, building deterioration and recent management decisions — pressures intensified by a brazen crown jewels heist in October. The decision came during a morning general assembly, after workers had adopted the walkout unanimously earlier this week. The museum was already closed on Tuesday for its regular weekly shutdown.

UK to rejoin EU’s student exchange programme

london: Britain will rejoin the European Union’s flagship Erasmus student-exchange programme, it was announced Wednesday, in a major step for efforts to reset the UK’s post-Brexit relations with the 27-nation bloc. British university and college students and apprentices will be able to study or train in EU countries under the programme without paying extra foreign-student fees from January 2027. In turn, students from EU countries will be able to study in Britain. The agreement also covers opportunities to study or train abroad for school pupils, adult learners, educators and sports coaches.