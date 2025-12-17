World Briefs

Gunmen abduct 18 bus passengers in Pakistan; 10 rescued

KARACHI: Eighteen people were abducted by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province while they were en route to Quetta in a bus.The incident took place near the Ghotki area on Monday night when the attackers opened fire on the bus at the Highway Link Road close to the Sindh and Punjab border, and took hostage 18 male passengers.The driver and a few passengers were injured in the firing.A total of 18 to 20 attackers were present at the scene, all armed and their faces covered, according to a female passenger travelling in the bus, Geo News reported.

Thousands flock to Tokyo zoo to see last 2 pandas in Japan

TOKYO: Thousands of people flocked to Tokyo’s Ueno zoo to have a last glimpse of the popular twin pandas that are set to return to China next month, worried if or when they get to see their replacement in Japan as Tokyo’s relations with Beijing sank.The Tokyo metropolitan government announced Monday that Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei will return to China in late January and that their last day of public viewing will be Jan. 25.Their departure will leave Japan without a panda for the first time in more than half a century.