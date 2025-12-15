World Briefs

At least Six Bangladeshi military peacekeepers killed in Sudan: Army

cairo: A drone strike hit a United Nations facility in war-torn Sudan on Saturday, killing six peacekeepers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. The strike hit the peacekeeping logistics base in the city of Kadugli, in the central region of Kordofan, Guterres said in a statement. Eight other peacekeepers were wounded in the strike. All the victims are Bangladeshi nationals, serving in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei, UNISFA. “Attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law,” said Guterres, who called for those responsible for the “unjustifiable” attack to be held accountable. The Sudanese military blamed the attack on the Rapid Support Forces, RSF, a notorious paramilitary group at war with the army for the control of the country for more than two years. There was no immediate comment from the RSF. The attack “clearly reveals the subversive approach of the rebel militia and those behind it,” the military said in a statement. The military posted a video on social media showing plumes of dense black smoke over what it said was the UN facility.

Nepal Prez Paudel directs govt to ensure smooth March 5 polls

kathmandu: Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday directed the government to focus on holding the upcoming general election scheduled for March 5, next year. Paudel made the remarks while receiving the annual report of the National Security Council of the fiscal year 2024/25 by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who chairs the council. He urged the government to discharge its responsibility without causing any impact on the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026, said sources at the President’s office.