World Briefs

Nepal’s Karki government gets four new ministers

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday inducted four new ministers in her cabinet, bringing the strength of the council of ministers to 14.President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the four newly appointed ministers of the interim government at a ceremony in the Office of the President.The newly appointed ministers are Shraddha Shrestha, Madhav Chaulagain, Rajendra Singh Bhandari and Kumar Ingnam, according to officials at the Prime Minister’s Office.

PakISTAN may ban ‘uncooperative’ social media platforms: Minister

islamabad: A Pakistan minister has warned that the government may consider banning social media platforms if they do not cooperate with authorities.Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik made these remarks on Thursday, according to a Dawn report.The social media platform X, which around 4.5 million people in Pakistan use, was blocked in February 2024, around 10 days after the general elections.Speaking on Dawn News programme, Barrister Malik, responding to a question about a possible ban on incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account, said “investigations are ongoing.” He added that while the govt has contacted X, the platform has shown the least cooperation compared to other social media networks. The minister said X should not operate with double standards.