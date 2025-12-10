World Briefs

B’desh EC to announce election schedule in next two days

dhaka: Bangladesh Election Commission has completed all preparations to hold the 13th general elections in February and will announce the schedule in the next two days, a top official said on Tuesday. “After a meeting with the President (Mohammad Shahabuddin), the schedule would be announced tomorrow evening or the day after,” Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told reporters here. He said that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at the Bangabhaban presidential palace. Meanwhile, the EC officials said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin was expected to announce the schedule in a nationwide address.

Indigenous artifacts returned by Vatican to be displayed in Canada

ottawa: A selection of Inuit artefacts returned by the Vatican will be displayed at the Canadian Museum of History on Tuesday, after First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders for years called for the repatriation of Indigenous items. Pope Leo XIV gave the artefacts, including a traditional Inuit kayak, and supporting documentation to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, which said it would return the items to Indigenous communities “as soon as possible.” First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders welcomed the dozens of artefacts at Montreal’s airport on Saturday. They will be displayed at the museum in Gatineau, across from Canada’s capital of Ottawa.