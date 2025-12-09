World Briefs

B’desh court sends journalist to jail over govt ‘overthrow plot’

dhaka: A Bangladesh court on Monday sent Shaukat Mahmood, a senior journalist and former president of the National Press Club, to jail over charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Mahmud was arrested late Sunday on charges of his alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in connivance with a foreign intelligence agency, police said. “He was produced before the court, but as the case’s main documents were not available immediately, the court ordered him to be kept in jail until Thursday,” Dhaka police’s deputy commissioner Mia Mohammad Ashis Bin Hasan told reporters.

Magnitude 7.6 quake triggers tsunami on Japan’s northern coast

tokyo: A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami of up to 40 centimetres in coastal communities in the region, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said. The agency said the magnitude quake struck just east of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island, and just south of Hokkaido island. It said a tsunami of 40 centimetres struck the Hokkaido prefecture town of Urakawa and the Aomori prefecture port of Mutsu Ogawara. Several people were injured at a hotel in the Aomori town of Hachinohe, public broadcaster NHK reported.