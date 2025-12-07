World Briefs

Security forces foil attack on Jaffar Express in Pakistan

karachi: Security forces foiled an attempt to attack the frequently-targeted Jaffar Express passenger train in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, according to a media report on Sunday. Unidentified insurgents planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the track used by the Peshawar-bound train in the Nasir­abad area of the province on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper reported. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area after receiving information about the device and defused it, the report said, quoting a police official. The attack attempt comes almost a month after the train narrowly escaped an explosion in the same area. Months before that, it came under a deadly insurgent attack that left 26 people dead.

Second Indian national dies after suffering injuries in US house fire

new york: A second Indian national has died after suffering severe injuries in a house fire in Albany, the US authorities and the Indian mission here have said. Anvesh Sarapelli succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, a day after the death of Sahaja Reddy Udumala, who had also suffered severe burns in the same incident. “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Anvesh Sarepalli, an Indian national, who lost his life in a house fire incident in Albany. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family in this difficult time,” the Consulate General of India in New York said on social media.