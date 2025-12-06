World Briefs

Flights at Edinburgh Airport resume after brief shutdown

london: Flights resumed Friday at Edinburgh Airport after a brief shutdown due to computer problems in the air traffic control system. The airport says the outage was a localised issue that was not related to an outage by the internet infrastructure company Cloudflare. That outage brought down several global websites. In a statement released on X, the airport thanked passengers for their understanding. Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s busiest airport and served some 15.7 million passengers in 2024. It is also the sixth busiest airport in the UK.

German lawmakers approve plan to attract more military recruits

berlin: German lawmakers on Friday approved the government’s plan to attract more military recruits as the country tries to boost the ranks of its armed forces in the face of rising concern about the threat posed by Russia. The plan also foresees mandatory medical checks for young men. It stops short of reintroducing conscription, though it leaves open the possibility of compulsory service for at least a limited number should the need arise. Parliament’s lower house, the Bundestag, approved the plan by 323 votes to 272, with one abstention. It’s a modified version of a project that Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Cabinet passed in August. Germany has committed billions to improving its military’s equipment after years of neglect.