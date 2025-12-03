World Briefs

China blasts UK for delaying decision again on London embassy

beijing: China on Wednesday blasted the UK government’s latest delay in deciding whether to approve the construction of a huge Chinese Embassy in London. British authorities said Tuesday that a planned decision by December 10 would be pushed back to January 20, following mounting security concerns. “The UK’s repeated delay in granting approval is completely unjustified and the reasons they cited are untenable,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, when asked about the development. The government is “strongly dissatisfied,” he added.

Libyan man accused of murder, rape, and torture appears at ICC

the hague: A Libyan man accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes at a Tripoli prison appeared before judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday, sitting impassively as a court official read out charges including murder, rape and torture. Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, 47, spoke only to confirm his age and identity and later to ask judges to release him as his case proceeds. Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc told El Hishri’s attorney to file a written request for provisional release to the court. El Hishri was sent to the Netherlands on Monday by Germany, where he was arrested in July on a sealed ICC warrant. Prosecutors allege that he was a senior commander at the Mitiga prison, where they say he ordered or oversaw crimes between 2015 & 2020.